LOCAL LEADER: Library to launch book week with author visit

Griffith City Library has begun the Book Week celebrations early hosting the highly acclaimed author Felice Arena.
Felice is well known for his Specky Magee series, Sporty Kids and his latest junior historical fiction book The Unstoppable Flying Flanagan.
Felice was at the Library for three huge days that saw over 1400 school students attend his high energy sessions.
Drawing on his acting and teaching experience Felice used his performance based activities to bring his stories to life as well as jump starting a lifelong love of reading. We were thrilled to be able to celebrate Book Week with the students after the long break due to COVID.
This week is National Science Week and the Library will be running some programs for our local children. On Wednesday August 17 and Friday August 19 we will demonstrate a few easy experiments during our Storytime sessions at 10am, everyone is welcome and bookings are not necessary.
On Thursday August 18 at 4.30pm we will have a pop up science session where we will be conducting experiments using Dry Ice! Classes are free and will run for approximately 30 minutes, book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au.
Don't forget the students from Marian Catholic College will be at the Library on Thursday August 18 from 10am to 11am, if you require any assistance with your devices or tech questions come along, bookings are not necessary.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
