The Area News

Library to launch book week with visit by author Felice Arena

By Sharmaine Delgado
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:06am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Library to launch book week with author visit

Griffith City Library has begun the Book Week celebrations early hosting the highly acclaimed author Felice Arena.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.