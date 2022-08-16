The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith RSL Sub Branch will hold a memorial service at Memorial Park to commemorate those who served during the Vietnam War

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEST WE FORGET: Griffith RSL Sub Branch senior vice president Terry Walsh speaking at a previous commemoration event. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

The Griffith RSL Sub Branch is encouraging community members to attend a special memorial service on Thursday August 18 as part of Vietnam Veterans Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.