The Griffith RSL Sub Branch is encouraging community members to attend a special memorial service on Thursday August 18 as part of Vietnam Veterans Day.
The memorial service will be held from 4:30pm at the Memorial Park on Banna Ave to remember the thousands of Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam War between 1962 and 1975.
Sub Branch president Hank Veenhuizen said everyone was welcome to attend, particularly Griffith residents who served in the war.
"There's not many Vietnam vets left around here, and a lot of them keep to themselves," Mr Veenhuizen said.
"I'll make a speech, then the clergy will come and say a prayer of remembrance. We'll then lay wreaths, say the ode, and then a small prayer after that."
The day will also commemorate the 56th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan during which 18 Australian servicemen were killed and 24 were wounded.
The battle was so significant that August 18 was originally named 'Long Tan Day', but was changed to Vietnam Veterans Day by then Prime Minister Bob Hawke to commemorate everyone who served in the conflict.
"We lost a lot of blokes that day, which we should have never lost. That's war," said Mr Veenhuizen, who is also a Vietnam veteran.
As part of Vietnam Veterans Day, the Griffith War Memorial Museum will be offering new displays for the public, including a Long Tan documentary and super 8mm films donated by Griffith Vietnam veterans.
The new features will be on display at the Griffith War Memorial Museum on Friday August 19 between 10am and 2pm, and Saturday August 20 between 11am and 2pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
