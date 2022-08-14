There will be no changes to the sides inside the top five in the final round after the Waratahs wrapped up fifth without touching the ball.
The Griffith-based side was set to take on Hay on Saturday afternoon at Exies Oval; however, injury issues for the Magpies meant they were unable to take the field, which ended their chances of a surprise finals appearance.
The Waratahs could rise into fourth and thus secure hosting right in the first elimination final but with the Blacks set to host the Southern Inland Rugby Union preliminary on the same day, it would mean the Waratahs would be unable to use Exies Oval.
West Wyalong will head into the final round in fourth position after picking up a 56-16 win over TLU Sharks.
The Mallee Men's chances of securing fourth will hinge on them, causing an upset in the final round against the DPC Roosters, who will be fresh off the bye, while the Waratahs will take on the wooden spooners in the Sharks.
Meanwhile, Leeton was able to maintain its position in second after picking up a commanding victory in the Battle of the Shire against arch-rivals Yanco-Wamoon.
The Greens were able to make a fast start in the derby, and on his return from a long injury lay-off, Shannon Bradbrook was able to get over after six minutes.
Leeton continued to pile on the pressure as Brayden Scarr crossed in the corner 10 minutes later, while Will Barnes pushed the margin to 16 points after he made the most of some offside defenders to scoot over.
The Hawks were able to make an impact on the scoreboard when Sairusi Vakalalavanua crossing on the half-hour mark, but Inia Mate made sure the Greens would head into halftime with the momentum as he crossed three minutes before the break to make it 22-4 after 40 minutes.
Mate picked up where he left off at the start of the second half scoring his second just three minutes after the break while it was two in quick succession as, after a break from Kirtis Fisher off, the kick-off saw him able to play in Barnes for his second of the afternoon.
Some good link-up play between Daniel Watt, Scarr and Fisher saw Kirtis able to find his way over, and after converting his own try, the Greens lead was 36 points.
Fisher scored his second soon after, as this time, he linked up with Corey Graham and Watt to make the lead 40 points with 15 minutes left.
The Hawks pulled a try back in the final 10 minutes when Petero Taitusi found his way over, but Leeton coach Hayden Philp was able to wrap up a 50-10 victory and with it, the Frank Fiumara Cup with a try in the final minute.
