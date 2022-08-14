There was no football out at Hanwood Oval on Sunday after Football Wagga declared a washout round on Saturday evening.
Despite no rain having fallen in the MIA since Thursday, Wagga received a downpour on Saturday afternoon, and thus all competition play to be played on Sunday was cancelled.
It comes after the Football Wagga calendar passed the last round designated as a 'washout round' where games could be caught up, there is no time between now and the finals to catch up the round 15 games.
It meant that despite the dry playing surface at Hanwood Oval, the top-of-the-table Leonard Cup clash between Hanwood and Cootamundra didn't go ahead.
Meanwhile, for first grade, it gives them another week of rest as they try to get their injured brigade back on the park before finals. The Pascoe Cup side was scheduled to travel to Wagga to take on the Tumut Eagles.
Both Hanwood sides will travel to Young next weekend to take on the Lions with three rounds to go before finals get underway.
