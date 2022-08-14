The Area News
Subscriber
Watch

Black and Whites take points against Yenda Blueheelers in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 14 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites have continued their strong second half of the season after returning for the bye to take their fifth straight victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.