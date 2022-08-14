The Black and Whites have continued their strong second half of the season after returning for the bye to take their fifth straight victory.
With two rounds to go before finals, the Panthers made the trip out to Wade Park to take on the Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday.
The Blueheelers built some early pressure, and after the Panthers soaked up that pressure, they were able to turn defence into attack as Veti Mataa crashed over.
Some ill-discipline from the Black and Whites gave the home side the field position with piggyback penalties they were unable to convert that into points.
The Panthers made the most of that and went from one end to the other, and after a strong break from Uafu Lavaka, Semi Tafili was able to cross.
Naashon Mataora and Epeli Serukabaivata crossed for the Panthers in the late stages of the first half to see them leading Yenda 24-0 at halftime.
It was a fast start to the second half as Semisi Lui pulled off an intercept on his own line and raced 90 metres, and pushed the lead to 30 points.
The Blueheelers were able to cross for their first points of the afternoon after the Black and Whites made a mistake coming out of their own end, and Noah Forbutt was able to dive on an Isaiah Potts grubber to pull the margin back to 26 points with 24 minutes remaining.
The Panthers hit back quickly with Andrew Fauoo getting over before the Blueheelers got a second through Brock Potts as time wound down in the second half.
A mistake from the kick-off and a quick tap from Uafu Lavaka catching the Yenda defence napping restored his side's advantage while before Mosese Naliva put the icing on the cake with a try after the siren to hand the Panthers a 42-10 win.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka was pleased with how his side performed coming off the bye last weekend but knows there is still room for improvement.
"We were a bit scrappy in places, but we are happy to get back into the winner's circle after the bye," he said.
"There were a few crucial errors, and it was a bit slippery out there, but when we were able to get into the dangerous positions, we were able to capitalise.
"I'm really happy with the boys and coming away with the two points, and our defence was a large reason why."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
