The good fortune at home hasn't followed the Griffith Swans in their final away of the season.
The Swans headed Kindra Park to take on third-place Coolamon, and it was the Rovers who were able to take the points with a 21.14 (140) to 9.10 (64) victory.
It was an evenly matched start to the game, with the margin sitting at just 10 points at the first change.
The Coolamon side built on that lead, kicking four goals to two in the second quarter to take a 29-point lead into the main break.
It was the third quarter where the home side blasted away, kicking seven goals to two, and the Swans weren't able to close the gap in the final term as the Rovers came away with a 76-point win.
Jay Summers and James Toscan kicked two majors each, while Sam Daniel and Jordan Whitworth kicked a goal each.
It was a tough day for the reserve grade side, who fell to a 60-point defeat which sees them drop out of the top five, while the 17.5s picked second win on the bounce.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
