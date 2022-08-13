It turned into a nightmare on Saturday afternoon for Yoogali SC when they made the trip to take on their arch-rivals.
The Griffith side travelled to Gissing Oval knowing that points were now a necessity if they wanted to keep pace with the top four and close the gap to the fourth-placed Wagga City Wanderers.
The visiting side was able to make the strong start they would have been looking for, with Andrew Vitucci finding the back of the net just 120 seconds in.
That lead was short-lived, with Jake Ploenges equalising six minutes later, and they would take the lead just before the midway point of the first half with a goal to Samson Lucas.
Again the lead was short-lived, with Vitucci restoring parity just four minutes after the Wanderers second, but the game took a turn for the worse for Yoogali moments later.
A second yellow in the space of seven minutes to Dean Armanini saw Yoogali reduce to 10 men and a Morris Kadzola goal saw the Wanderers take a 3-2 lead into the break.
Jacob Ochieng and Ploenges scored early in the second half before Ploenges completed his hat-trick with 20 minutes remaining as the game was taken away from Yoogali. A late double to James Thomson and one to Logan Flanagan saw the Wanderers able to take a commanding 9-2 victory over their local rivals.
The clash in the 23s didn't go the way Yoogali would have liked as they fell to a 2-1 defeat. The Wanderers scored one either side of halftime, and a late goal to Oscar Knight wasn't enough to turn the tide.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
