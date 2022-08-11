Saint Francis Parish and the Our Lady of Pompeii Church now hold a shiny new plaque, commemorating the church's 80 year history and Italian heritage.
The church, built in 1940 as the first Italian-Australian church and holds great importance not only to local parishioners but to the country's history - however their admission to the Griffith Italian heritage trail has been a long time coming.
The community at the time pitched in to raise 1200 pounds to go towards building the church - worth over $100,000 in today's currency - and now cements it's history as the first church to be built by Italians in Australia.
Reverend Peter Stojanovic, the current priest for the Saint Francis parish, said that it was a huge moment.
"It's a great thing. It looks great, it's a nice plaque and they're not cheap."
"This church is very significant. It's the first Italian community-built church in Australia so it's significant countrywide."
The church is currently in the middle of a fundraiser to fix their roof, after it sustained significant water damage. Father Stojanovic explained that the Catholic Church's funds weren't as bottomless as they may be perceived.
"The church isn't that rich, people get the wrong idea," he explained.
"The church isn't made of money like people think. The Vatican bank crashed a decade or so ago - the money goes in and out to mission projects and things, there's not a whole lot of cash like people think."
The church is selling customised pavers for parishioners to be a part of the history of the church, in their efforts to raise over $300,000 to fix the roof and address the water damage. Pavers cost a $50 donation and are available through contacting Father Stojanovic at 6964 5078.
"It's a lot of history ... we're doing a second round of pavers now, we've got room for another 100," Father Stojanovic explained.
In addition to the paver fundraiser, the Saint Francis parish has launched a Gofundme campaign for community members who want to put some money towards the repairs.
