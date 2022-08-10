Man convicted after starting fight in McDonald's

A night out has cost a Griffith man $1500 after he punched a man in the face at McDonald's.
Marty Woetai, 25, plead guilty to the charges of resisting police and affray in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday August 10.
Advertisement
In documents presented to the court, Woetai was at the Area Hotel on February 20 when a brawl broke out between two friends and others around 1am. He had been at the premises with friends since 9pm.
Police were called and officers arrested one of Woetai's friends, at which point he placed his hand on his friend to stop him from being escorted out by police.
Woetai then grabbed his friend shouting at police to 'leave him alone'. A number of other males huddled around the man before police successfully escorted the man from the venue.
READ MORE
Around 2.11am on February 20, Woetai entered McDonald's on Banna Avenue and walked up to a man in the restaurant before punching him with a closed fist in the face.
The victim attempted to escape however the incident continued behind the McCafe counter, with a number of patrons moving in to help.
After the victim escaped, Woetai left through the front door - the incident was captured on CCTV.
On June 13, police visited Woetai's home where he said he had no recollections of his actions from the night.
Woetai's legal representative Chelsea Connell said he had lived in Australia since 2003 and had no prior criminal history.
"He's remorseful for his behaviour. It was an intoxicated night out which led to poor decision making," Ms Connell said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said Woetai was "lucky" that he wasn't arrested by police after the first instance.
"I'm not quite sure what the case of aggravation at the start of the night was ... carrying on the dispute is way beyond the rules of common sense and indeed the law," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan said the only thing in Woetai's favour was "his prior good character".
Woetai was convicted on both charges, and was fined $750 for each for a total of $1500.
"What it means, your decisions are costing well over a week's wages paying the NSW Government," Mr Khan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.