The Area News
Subscriber

Murrumbidgee River is on the rise, with more rain due to come in the following days

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET: The Murrumbidgee River is on the rise due to recent heavy rainfall, with low-lying residents in Narrandera and Darlington Point warned. PHOTO: Talia Pattison

The Murrumbidgee River is on the rise after hitting its peak in Wagga on August 9 and expected to flow downstream over the week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.