The Murrumbidgee River is on the rise after hitting its peak in Wagga on August 9 and expected to flow downstream over the week.
The NSW State Emergency Service has advised that recent rain has caused the Murrumbidgee to rise to a peak of 8.74m, causing some concern for those in low-lying areas.
The rain isn't over either, with a cold front and low-pressure system now expected to bring more rainfall from August 11, which may cause minor to moderate flooding along catchments including Tumut River and the Murrumbidgee.
With the Murrumbidgee catchments already saturated, the SES has warned that rises could be faster than usual.
The river level is expected to recede slowly within the catchment, prompting an evacuation order to low-lying streets in the Wagga area for now before the water continues downstream. Of course, that water will flow down the Murrumbidgee to Narrandera and Darlington Point and is expected to hit a peak there later in the week.
In Narrandera, the river is expected to peak at 7.6 metres on Friday, August 12 with a potential of road closures.
In Darlington Point, it's predicted that the Murrumbidgee will hit it's peak early next week, just over the minor flood level. The river may reach 6.6 metres in mid-August, causing minor flooding.
The SES have encouraged people in the areas to prepare by keeping up to date with the Bureau of Meteorology, moving livestock and machinery to higher ground and being aware of possible isolation.
The rainfall has led to minor flooding at the East Mirrool Regulator, however the river has peaked and is currently easing.
The creek peaked at just under 1.5 metres at night on August 9 but is currently falling, however upcoming rainfall may cause further rises.
The NSW SES have advised that people in the areas likely to be impacted should be preparing for any effects such as moving animals away from water courses and relocating poisons or chemicals higher up.
NSW SES southern zone incident controller Shane Hargrave said yesterday that local crews and residents have been well prepared for the peak.
They added a reminder to all, to never drive through or enter floodwaters.
The NSW SES is available at 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, please call 000.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
