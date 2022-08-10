The Area News
Griffith City Council voted to revisit the scope of the Boorga and Dickie Road resealing project

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:05am, first published 4:00am
Nericon farmers Wayne Andreatta (left) and Rocky Rombola are just two of many who have raised concerns over the state of Boorga and Dickie Roads. PHOTO: File

Griffith City Council has committed to applying for extra funding to complete sealing Boorga Road, after the new plan fell two kilometres short.

