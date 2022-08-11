Meals on Wheels' most delicious fundraiser is back once again, offering cupcakes to the community to thank their volunteers and raise much-needed cash.
August 31 is National Meals on Wheels Day, devoted to celebrating the valuable work that the organisation does for communities around Australia and is often heralded by the 'Cuppa for a Cause' fundraiser.
Last years saw the fundraiser replaced with 'Cupcake for a Cause' due to concerns around COVID-19, and those same concerns have kept it running this year.
Meals on Wheels Griffith co-ordinator Tenille Valensisi explained.
"It's difficult for people to get together, not so much for COVID restrictions but just because there is so much COVID in the community ... workplaces are struggling with staff numbers and it's not fair to ask them to come out and support us again when they're struggling," she said.
"It's something that doesn't require people to take time out of their day. To have a quick cuppa and a cupcake with your colleagues, it's easier than attending a morning tea that could take an hour," she added.
The event serves a dual purpose, of celebrating Meals on Wheels volunteers and raising money.
"Those funds all go back into our service, they enable us to continue to serve the community. We think it's a wonderful cause," Ms Valensisi said.
Meals on Wheels Griffith was recently invited to Sydney for a meeting with MP's and Premier Dominic Perrottet to thank them for their work in the community.
They particularly spoke about the Hampers of Hope program, which currently collects around 320 kilograms of food every day, to share with disadvantaged members of the community.
The organisation will be delivering fresh cupcakes made by the famous Vaccari's Bakery from Monday August 22 until Friday, August 26.
Orders can be made by contacting Meals on Wheels at info@mowgriffith.org.au or at 6962 9997.
