THERE will be no changes to the make up of the Riverina League next season.
The Riverina League will remain a nine-team competition next season with the same clubs that participated this year.
The applications from four Farrer League clubs - North Wagga, East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and Northern Jets, were rejected.
The Nomination Assessment Group, chaired by Jason McPherson, recommended the approval of applications by the existing nine clubs, that was voted in by the AFL Riverina board.
They also recommended that the four Farrer League clubs not be included, which was also approved by the AFL Riverina board.
It means the Farrer League will remain at a nine-club competition next season, for now.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons commended clubs for the work that went into the applications.
The effort put into completing the applications is to be commended. The Board believes that the process undertaken will benefit clubs in the long term and provide the tools to measure how clubs are performing as a whole club and not just focused on performances on the field or court," Irons wrote in a statement.
"As a result of the application process, we now have 13 clubs with Junior Pathways Plans and Strategic Plans in place. This will not only benefit those clubs involved, but the future of our competitions."
