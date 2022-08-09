The Area News
Strong turn out for Riverina Schoolboys Carnival in Junee

By Courtney Rees
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:51am
More than 2400 rugby league players ushered in the big return of the Riverina Schoolboys Carnival at Junee on Saturday.

