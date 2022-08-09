The Area News
Griffith FC endure tough weekend against Gungahlin United in National Premier League Boys

By Liam Warren
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:07am
Griffith FC returned with just a single point from their three games in Canberra over the weekend.

