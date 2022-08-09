Griffith FC returned with just a single point from their three games in Canberra over the weekend.
The Griffith side travelled to take on Gungahlin United in the National Premier League Boys competition, and a draw was the closest to success the side came.
The under 14s came away with a point after a 2-2 draw with United
The home side took the lead in the opening minute and held that margin for the remainder of the first half.
They struck again in the early stages of the second half before Christian Dall'Est, and Beau Wikitera were able to score two late goals and rescue a point.
Two quick goals from Gungahlin United had the under 13s down 2-0 after just eight minutes before Salvatore Alampi pulled on back in the 15th minute as the game finished 2-1.
It was another early goal for Gungahlin in the under 16s before James Dal Broi pulled a goal back in the second half before United restored their lead to take a 3-1 victory.
