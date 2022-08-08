Last Wednesday the ladies played a single stableford with nineteen players in two grades. Yvonne Couper's winning streak continues as she carded 38 points to win Division One (h/cap 0-27) from Elizabeth Graham who was runner up with 36 points.
In Division Two (h/cap 28-54) a countback was required to sort out the winner. Shirley Carter was declared the winner over Cherie Eade who was the runner up. Both ladies scored an excellent 39 points. Balls went down to 34 points.
On Saturday there were only sufficient numbers for One Division and the event was a Stroke Round for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Mia Casa. Congratulations to Sarah Atkinson who had the best score of the day coming in with 64 nett to win the day's event and the Monthly Medal. Will Mead was the runner up with 74 nett. The score required to win a ball was 83 nett.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday there will be a Stroke Flag Event for the Will Mead Trophy. The course is played as for a Stroke round.
Players are deemed to have finished their round when they have completed the number of strokes equal to the par of the course (72) plus their stroke handicap.
On Sunday the Ladies Foursomes 27 Holes Championship will be played and there are Conditions of Play displayed in the Ladies Room for your information.
