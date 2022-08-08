The Area News

Sarah Atkinson claims Griffith Ladies Monthly Medal

By Annie Hicks
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:57am
Last Wednesday the ladies played a single stableford with nineteen players in two grades. Yvonne Couper's winning streak continues as she carded 38 points to win Division One (h/cap 0-27) from Elizabeth Graham who was runner up with 36 points.

