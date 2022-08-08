It was less than ideal weather on Saturday for Griffith Netball's latest round, but that didn't deter the players from taking to the court.
After a warm weekend for round 10, it was almost the polar opposite for round 11, with cold wins and intermittent showers throughout the day.
The Area News was on hand to capture just some of the action from the 11am timeslot.
In the 8s and 9s division, Little Divas were able to maintain their spot at the top of the standings and maintained their unbeaten season with a 20-5 win over North Stars.
It is shaping up as a close fight over a top two spot in the 10s and 11s division, and Benny Mahon Constructions made sure they would stay in the equation with a 17-4 victory.
In the 12 and 13s, Coro Firebirds were able to stay at the top of the ladder with a 25-12 win over AT Welding Services.
