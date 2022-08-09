Murrumbidgee Regional High School were well represented at the NSW Touch Football School Championship.
It was the first time in three years the event was able to take place, and some of the best touch sides from around the state descended on the Central Coast for the All Schools Finals.
MRHS had three teams qualify, but due to logistical reasons, only the year 7 and 8 girls side along with the year 9 and 10 girls, made the trip.
Coach of the two sides, Eliza Baddock, felt the two sides performed well against some tough opposition.
"The 7 and 8 girls did really well. They won three out of their five games and were probably pretty unlucky not to make the semis," she said.
"The 9 and 10 girls had some really competitive games coming up against three sports high schools, so while they didn't win, they really gave it to the sports high schools."
Having not been able to travel away at a school level for a couple of years due to COVID cancellations, Baddock said it was great that the girls were able to represent the school.
"Some of them are playing for the Southern Suns and Griffith rep stuff, so it was nice to have them in a school team and see them do well," she said.
"I think the 7 and 8 team is a really strong one for the future.
"A lot of them have played together for years now, and it is starting to show. They are a great bunch of girls who are willing to learn and listen to what I have to say, which is a bonus."
It was unfortunate that the year 9 and 10 boys were unable to make the trip to the Central Coast, with Baddock saying they were working hard in the lead-up.
"It is a shame because they were pretty keen and were looking like they would do quite well also, and they were doing their own training in the hopes they would be able to make it," she said.
"We did quite well to have three teams qualify."
