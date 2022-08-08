The inclement weather, cold winds and intermittent showers did not stop 84 players turning out to contest the Mia Casa monthly medal single stroke last Saturday at the Griffith Golf Club.
Despite the heavy course, winning scores were good.
Brett Angel fired 80 off the stick to take out the A Grade Mia Casa prize and medal on 68 nett,39 out, 41 home carding 11 pars. Aaron Lawler 70 nett runner-up, 82 scratch with eight pars.
Phil Plunkett 68 nett won all the B Grade goodies, nailing a birdie on the 16th in his round of 86 off the stick. Dean Minato 70 nett second, draining a birdie on the 9th in his round of 84.
Countbacks sorted the places in C Grade after Paul Woolnough and Marc Tucker both carded 72 nett. Woolnough took the win, shooting 46 to 51 on the countback nine.
Dom Guglielmino won the 4th pin, Mike Turnelll 7th, Daniel Meadows 8th, Jeff Wiscombe 11th, Chris Fuchs 15th, Bruno Musitano 16th. Vouchers to 77 nett.
Pin sponsors Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Limone, Eclipse, Pet Resort, Broomes.
The morning rain saw a reduced field of 26 players contest Sunday's medley single stableford in two grades.
Jason Magoci fired 73 off the stick to take out Div.1 with 37 points, Darren Forrester 36 points runner-up.
Kelly Tyson amassed 44 points to take out Div.2 over Enso Basai 37 points.
Pins to 7th Jason Magoci, 11th Col Vearing, 16th Skeet Milne.
Vouchers to 33 points.
The Yamaha Handiskins, the first of Five Rounds, kicks off this coming Saturday, August 13, for local Club members only.
Members play a one-only entry fee of $39, and the top four players play off for $1,200 prize money. Only three rounds are needed to qualify.
The Foursomes 27 Holes Championship is on Sunday, August 21.
Club Pro Brad Wright is starting an introduction to golf for ladies.
Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742 for details.
Competitions this week are all single stablefords.
The veterans competition was washed out this week but will resume this week with a single stableford and another round of the Winter Cup, with four rounds to go.
Veterans are asked to put their entries in for their Week of Golf, on from Monday October 24, to Friday October 28. With record entries expected, veterans need to enter early.
The Rich River Challenge is on Friday, November 11, with only 17 rooms available.
Last Wednesday's single stableford with a field of 44 players.
Toaloa Toru 36 points won A Grade on a countback over Tobert Trembath 36 points.
Robin Salvestro 35 points best in B Grade over Dom Guglielmino 34 points on a countback over Gary Hartnett 34 points. Broden Spencer 37 points won C Grade from Frank Zambon 36 points. Pins to 7th Mike Catanzariti, 11th Brian Savage, 15th Jason Magoci.
