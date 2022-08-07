Another three points lost for Yoogali SC on Sunday has their first-grade finals dreams on life support.
The 3-0 loss to Tuggeranong United at Solar Mad Stadium means the Griffith-based side are still 10 points outside the top four after a surprise result in the Capital Premier League.
Wagga City Wanderers occupy the fourth spot as it stands and lost to the previously pointless Woden Weston side 5-0 on Saturday meaning Yoogali could have closed the gap with any points against Tuggeranong.
It was an evenly matched first half, and after soaking up some early pressure, Tuggeranong was able to open the scoring from a set piece.
"It was a corner, and we weren't urgent enough to get rid of the ball, and it just ricocheted off one of their players and went in," Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel said.
"We got back into the game. We were just doing some silly things like letting the ball bounce, and we gave them heaps of free kicks and corners away in the first half.
"It would have been close to 20 free kicks and corners in the first half, and sooner or later, they are going to score from it."
Yoogali came out strong in the second half and were able to create their first clear-cut opportunity through Will Piva after he was put through, but a poor first touch meant that he was unable to get a shot away.
It proved to be a sucker punch for Yoogali SC as Tuggeranong were able to hit on the counter just five minutes after Yoogali's opportunity.
"If Will had of had a better first touch, I feel like he would have buried it, and it would have been 1-all, and we could have put more pressure on them," he said.
"From going to being hopefully 1-all to being 2-0 down in the space of five minutes, it really put a damper on it."
Meanwhile, the under 23s were able to come away with a 3-0 win over Tuggeranong thanks to goals from Reuben Donadel, Andrew Vitucci and Mason Donadel.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
