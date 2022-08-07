Yenda Blueheelers have turned it on in the second half against an understrength Yanco-Wamoon side at Wade Park on Sunday.
Yanco started the game on the back foot with only 12 players available but made a good account of themselves in the opening stages of the first half.
The Blueheelers were able to open the scoring midway through the first half as Chris Latu made a strong line break before putting Isaiah Little-Buerckner through.
The Hawks hit back as after forcing a repeat set, Billy Ingram was able to push his way to the line and got the ball grounded despite the best efforts of the Yenda defence.
Both sides had struggled to hold onto possession at stages in the first half, and it was mistakes from the Hawks that let the Blueheelers in for two late tries.
Charlie Tiaina was the first to cross, and in the dying stages of the first half when Feake Tuvasopale crossed in the corner to see Yenda leading 16-4 at the break.
Latu and Dayne Butler crossed in the early stages of the first half, and the numerical advantage became two for the Blueheelers as Yanco's Trevor Dolan was taken from the field with a concussion.
Yenda was able to pile on the points from there.
A strong break from Tiaina and Lachlan Pengelly resulted in Yenda's sixth of the afternoon as Tumokai Poka crossed in the corner.
Isaiah Potts was the next to get over, while Poka scored his second after combining with Potts to make it 38-4.
Some silky footwork from Isaac Piva deceived the Hawks defence, and he was able to race 40 metres to score the final try of the game to secure the 44-4 victory for the Blueheelers.
While Yenda is out of finals contention, co-coach Isaiah Potts was pleased with the performance his side put on the park.
"We are just aiming to finish off strong and get the win in the last game and just have fun," he said.
"It has been a bit of a struggle at times this year, but we just want to enjoy the rest of it.
"It is a very young side, so hopefully, the boys will stick around for the next couple of years, and I think we will become a very strong side."
Keeping Yanco to just four points, under some serious pressure at times, was one of the highlights for Potts.
"I think the defence was pretty good for the amount that we did," he said.
"The attack is really coming together as well. We have a lot of speed out the back."
Latu was one of the Yenda's best, getting through a mountain of work in the forwards.
Luck continues to not be on the side of the Hawks, with Soqoni Saurara going down with a hamstring injury in the last play of the game.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
