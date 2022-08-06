Griffith left it late but will head to finals with a win under their belt
However a late try to Vaea Mateo was just enough for the Blacks to take a 8-7 victory at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
It took almost 60 for the first try to be scored, when Pat Lemmich charged over from close range, and his effort looked like to was going to be enough for an important win in the context of Ag College's season.
However the Blacks had the answers late.
Coach Chris McGregor was impressed with how his team responded after Ag College dominated possession throughout the clash.
"We said right from the start of the day that it was going to be tight and I didn't care what we won by as long as we won," McGregor said.
"It takes 80 minutes to win a game of footy and today it took us 80 minutes but they would have had a least 80 to 90 per cent of the ball, we defended all day and I could not be prouder."
Halfback Isimeli Tukuna was a late withdrawal due to illness but McGregor was pleased with how they responded.
An Andrew Fauoo penalty goal was all the points either side could muster in the first half but it was enough to give the Blacks a 3-0 lead at the break.
Ag College hit the front midway through the second half and looked to be going further in front before Tom Heilman lost the ball over the line.
Coach Tom Lamond was left to rue a couple of mistakes which put an end to show promising passages.
However he thought it was an improved performance.
"We had a few mistakes and they were very good over the ruck," Lamond said.
"It might have been questionable over the ruck but obviously it worked for them.
"They were probably better today but I feel for a much smaller team we held our own against their forwards, scrums were good, line outs were good, but it was just mistakes in the end."
McGregor also thought winning the battle at the breakdown was key to stopping a number of Ag College chances.
"We were really good at the breakdown and it was one thing we talked about needing to be strong," he said.
"We did reasonably well against City but they still stole a bit of bad ball but coming into the next month that is where we need to be strong."
Lamond hopes the narrow win will give the side some confidence heading into what is now a must-win clash with Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday.
With the Steamers now three points behind Aggies the winner will finish in fourth place.
Unless Waratahs fail to pick up at least one point in their clash with last-placed CSU, Griffith will face the winner in the first week of the finals.
