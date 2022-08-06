DPC Roosters have put one hand on the Group 20 minor premiership after success over Waratahs.
Josh Veivers opened the scoring for the Roosters in the 12th minute the lead was short-lived as Christopher Simpson crossed for the Waratahs.
Jack Kelly restored the DPC's side lead before Veivers crossed for his second, but Shorne Ngu brought the margin back to 18-10 at the main break.
The game went try for try in the early stages of the second half, with Ben Jeffery crossing for the Roosters while Moses Lolohea, Ngu and Rowan Matthews scored to keep the Waratahs in touch.
Tom Bowditch scored a quick-fire double before Henry Naseby, and Adam McCann wrapped up the 54-24 victory.
The result means that Hay's chances of playing in finals will roll into the final round of the season despite their loss to West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
A Logan Collins double and one to Jasper Loudon helped the Mallee Men secure their place in the last weekend of August at least with a 22-6 victory over the Magpies.
It will be a tough ask for the Magpies next weekend as they make the trip to Griffith to take on the Waratahs, and even with the win there, they'd need to defeat Leeton in the final round and hope the Waratahs lose to bottom of the table TLU Sharks.
Leeton was able to bounce back in resounding fashion with a 54-point victory over the Sharks at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Greens were able to make a fast start with Daniel Fisher scoring in third minute, and Daniel Watt followed him over just four minutes later. The tries continued to come for the Greens as two quick tries to Cameron Bruest either so of a try to Will Barnes seeing the Greens race out to a 26-0 lead before the Lakes side were able to hit back.
Beau Routley restored the Greens' advantage while Todd Prest got over four minutes before the break to see the Greens take a 38-6 lead at halftime.
Beniel Dakunibubului got over two minutes after the break, while Billy Rabua made a breakaway to extend the lead out to 44 points.
Bruest completed his hat-trick before Brandon Catlin crossed three minutes later as the game approached its climax.
Lincon Kirby pulled a late try back for TLU before Hayden Philp put the icing on the cake with a try with two minutes remaining to make it 64-10 at full time.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
