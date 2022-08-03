With six games remaining and 10 points outside of finals, any points will be welcomed by Yoogali SC.
The Griffith-based side will return home for the first time in three weeks when they play host Tuggeranong United on Sunday.
Tuggeranong has been the form side of the Capital Premier League having only lost two games so far this season, and looks destined to retake a position in the National Premier League with promotion.
Yoogali will be wanting to do something they haven't managed in either of the previous two games against the United side and breach their defence or even take a point off them, having suffered 4-0 and 2-0 defeats earlier in the season.
Given the predicament Yoogali SC find themselves in, points are imperative for them if they are to reach the top four, according to coach Sante Donadel.
"Now, every week nearly has to be a win if we are going to have any chance, really," he said.
"Last week was the same as every other week where we made our chances and made a couple of silly mistakes, and they were able to capitalise.
"The boys will play the same way they have all year which is most of the time good enough to win, but we just aren't scoring goals."
The stats so far this season show this with Yoogali scoring the second least goals in the competition, but from the defensive side, they have the make-up of a top four challenger.
One thing Yoogali has in their favour is four of their remaining six matches will be at Solar Mad Stadium.
"That is what we are looking forward to, and one of the away games is in Wagga, so there is only one more Canberra trip," he said.
"Hopefully, we can get some spectators down there and give them a win, especially against a top team. We have taken points off the top four with the exception of Tuggeranong now, so it will be good to get something off them.
"It is a good run home, and we just wish we were in a better position."
The action at Solar Mad Stadium will get underway with the under 23s looking to rebound from a heavy defeat last weekend when they kick off at 11am, with first grade to follow at 1.30pm.
