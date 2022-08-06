For the first time in a couple of seasons, the Griffith Swans have picked up back-to-back wins.
On a wintery afternoon at Exies Oval, the Swans were able to hold on against Wagga Tigers to take a 7.14 (56) to 8.2 (50) victory over Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Swans had the first three scoring shots in the opening term, but it was the Tigers who were able to kick the first goal and took a three-point lead into the first change.
Leigh Owen came off at the start of the second quarter with a knee injury, but goals to Patrick Payne and Sam Daniel saw the Swans close to within two points.
The third quarter had been the dangerous time for the Swans, but coach Greg Dreyer felt this was their best third term of the season.
"That third quarter is the best one all year," he said.
"We were against the wind, and we managed to outscore them."
Payne kicked his third of the day before goals to Oliver Bartter, and Kahlan Spencer had the Swans taking a seven-point lead into the final term.
The Tigers weren't going away, and at stages, it looked like poor set shot accuracy may come back to bite the Swans they were able to hold on to take a six-point victory.
While there was a positive in the fact the Swans were able to create 21 scoring chances, Dreyer knows his side could have wrapped up the four points a lot sooner.
"We really could have iced the game a lot earlier, and that again comes back to a bit of experience," he said.
"We were going to fast for ourselves, we'd get ourselves into positions to kick goals, but we rushed ourselves, missed a target.
"We are still working on it, but the fact that we created the opportunities that is the positive to take out of the game."
RELATED
It was a strong day in the middle for the Swans in, at times challenging conditions, with Nathan Richards having a strong day in the ruck while Jack Rowston and James Girdler had strong games.
It was the performance of the backline, including Jamie Best, who was tasked with marking up against Murray Stephenson, who kicked just two goals.
Advertisement
"The improvement that he has had over the year to step up and play the key position and then play the key position on the best forward, he has had a fantastic year, and it is a real bonus for us," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.