This week the Surfer long course was extended by 1.6km taking it to a 7.6km run.
Lumbered with a massive handicap of 24m45s, Aidan Fattore took it in his stride, overtook all 36 long course Feral's galloping home with a net time of 29m14s.
The next best net time was Derek Goullet's posting of 34m49s for 16th place.
A few new faces featured in the top 10 this week as some of the regulars were absent. Tom Mackerras was 2nd followed by Keith Riley taking his place on the podium for the first time in this competition.
Ashley Pianca 4th then came Ben Douglas on his first Feral run. The longer course suited Gary Signor who jumped from placings in the 20's to 6th.
Chris Barbagallo in 7th place scored 24 points while competition leader Adrian Baird in 14th place scored 14 points.
In the Tour de Hill competition, the gap between Baird 1st and Barbagallo 2nd is narrowing. Then came the Tony placings.
Anthony Trefilo was 8th, Tony Rokov took a wrong turn midway through the run but was called back and made-up ground to run 9th, 10 seconds ahead of Tony Gullo in 10th place.
Lachlan Date was 1st home again this week only this time in the 3.3km short course.
Consistent good form resulted in Shanna Kissell and Gavin Callcut joining Lachlan on the podium.
In the absence of Ruby Kenny, her "lets chat as we run" friend, Chloe Morshead was 45 seconds quicker this week, then came the yellow capped competition leader Thomas Callcut 5th and Chloe Barnard 6th.
There is competition within a competition and one such duel occurs both on course and on the Feral's Facebook page, the Elio Minato verses Bob Barker rivalry. Minato was 7th (14th last week) and Barker 8th (18th last week), both claimed victory.
Placings favour Minato, however, Barker claims greater improvement since last week, that in the competition he has 70 points compared to Minato's 41 points and then there is the age factor.
Alana Rossitor was 9th and Isaac Fattore 10th posted a faster net time than his dad finishing 8 places ahead of Simon.
The run ended with yet another round of refreshments and a fire-bucket this time celebrating Derek Goullet's 2,000km milestone.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
New members are always welcome.
