The Area News
Subscriber

West Wyalong take on Hay Magpies in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 3 2022 - 1:52am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top five can be locked in this weekend when the Hay Magpies make the trip to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.