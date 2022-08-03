The top five can be locked in this weekend when the Hay Magpies make the trip to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong on Sunday.
Hay is currently two wins outside the top five with three rounds remaining, with West Wyalong currently occupying the fifth spot.
The Mallee Men have proved in recent weeks, having picked up wins over Waratahs and Yanco-Wamoon in while they were able to show they have what it takes in matching Darlington Point Coleambally before two late tries saw the Roosters come away with the win.
The Magpies have picked up two wins in three weeks to keep the sides in fourth and fifth honest, but their task will require them to win all three of their games and hope that the Mallee Men or Waratahs drop points.
The Mallee Men can put themselves out of reach this weekend in seeing off Hay, while a loss won't necessarily see them out of the equation, but it will become more difficult.
That task will be made impossible should the Waratahs pick up a victory over the Roosters, which in itself will be a difficult assignment for the Waratahs.
The Waratahs have become known as a side that makes a charge in the back half of the season and will need to be at their best when they take on the top-of-the-table Roosters.
The Roosters have only lost once this season and have shown in recent weeks that they are a side who, no matter the margin, will find a way to fight back their way back into matches with come-from-behind wins over West Wyalong and Leeton in the past two rounds.
The 2019 grand final rematch will kick off at 5.05pm on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Point Oval.
The Leeton Greens will look to rebound from their last-minute defeat at the hands of DPC when they return home to take on TLU at Leeton No 1 Oval.
Round 16 will be rounded out with Yenda taking on Yanco-Wamoon, both sides looking to finish the season strongly.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
