The Area News
Subscriber

MIA farmers are confident their crops can remain stable after Thursday's heavy downpour and a potential third consecutive La Nina year

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:57am, first published August 4 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAIN RAIN GO AWAY: Griffith rice farmer John Bonetti said heavy rain can cause problems on farms that have already been irrigated. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

MIA farmers are optimistic their crops can remain stable following recent heavy rain and a potential third consecutive La Nina year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.