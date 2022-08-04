MIA farmers are optimistic their crops can remain stable following recent heavy rain and a potential third consecutive La Nina year.
The region was hit by a heavy lashing of rain on Thursday in which 35.2mm was dumped on the Griffith LGA.
Advertisement
It was the latest downpour in what is proving to be another wet year for the region, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting even more rain, with a 50 per cent chance of La Nina returning in late 2022.
Despite the wet forecast, mixed grain farmer Glen Andreazza was confident his crops could withstand increased rainfall.
"This is really good rain, there's nothing wrong with what we're getting at the moment," Mr Andreazza said.
"But the preparation for our summer cropping is going to be an issue, especially where we want to grow rice because the ground is already at saturation point."
Mr Andreazza said it was still important all growers were prepared for more soakings in the warmer months.
"The best thing you can do is make sure your drains are open and clean and get the water out as quickly as possible," he explained.
"If water lays there for too long, then the wheat becomes waterlogged and yellow and starts to become stressed.
"La Nina certainly concerns us for our summer cropping program, but what are we going to do about it? Absolutely nothing," Mr Andreazza continued.
READ MORE
"We'll just have to see what the man upstairs delivers us."
Griffith rice farmer John Bonetti said heavy rain can disrupt crops that have already been irrigated, which led to growing difficulties in 2021.
"Last year was a disaster because the high moisture levels encouraged detritus and caused rotting grapes," he said.
While he admitted 2022's wet winter had caused some problems for farmers, Mr Bonetti said Thursday's heavy downpour wasn't enough to disrupt his rice.
"When we saw there was rain coming, we put out a lot of fertiliser," he said. "The crops grew about 5cm overnight. They absolutely loved it."
Mr Bonetti was said he wasn't worried by the prospect of a third La Nina event to come in later months.
"You've got to cop it on the chin, as far as growing the crop," he said. "We've got no control over the weather and we've just got to learn to live with it."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.