The Griffith Pony Club is seeking information and support after valuable equipment was mysteriously stolen from their clubhouse in late July.
Club president Jody Leembruggen said 14 wings were stolen sometime at night during the week of July 25.
Ms Leembruggen said the wings, which are used to hold poles for horses to jump over, were made of steel and very expensive.
She said that without the wings the Griffith Pony Club might not be able to hold its annual October event, which the club had been raising funds for since the start of the year.
"We've done a heap of work to try and get the funds to run the club," she said.
"We were planning on having an event with our sponsors, but now that might not go ahead because we don't have enough jumps."
Given the specific nature of the wings, Ms Leembruggen said they were likely stolen by someone familiar with horse riding and who knew what the wings were used for.
"It's a specific product and you have to know what you're doing with it," she said. "Unfortunately, it's someone that knows what they're for.
"If they're mixed up in the horse world then they might know they could sell them.
"Unfortunately, we had nothing scribed or burned into the jump wing so we could identify them," she continued.
"If there were some wings going for sale around Griffith then it would be very suspicious."
Ms Leembruggen said the thieves had ultimately stolen from the club's children, who may be unable to participate in previously planned club events.
"It's pretty sad they're stealing from kids and from a club that's already struggling," Ms Leembruggen said.
"We've been very close to closing up because everything's getting so expensive. The cost to replace the wings is going to be quite a bit."
Ms Leembruggen said the club had submitted a report to the police but had not yet received a response.
Griffith Pony Club secretary Angela Nancarrow said she was planning to start a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to replace the stolen wings.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
