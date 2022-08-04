Eager young performers from across the region came together to wow their parents, teachers and fellow students at this year's Kids Rapt on Performing shows.
Kids Rapt on Performing, or KROP, has been running in Griffith for almost two decades - bringing a performing arts showcase to the Education Week celebrations. Schools from around the area bring together young singers, dancers and actors from kindergarten all the way to year 11 to run the entire show.
Robyn Schmetzer, the KROP co-ordinator, said they've seen over 8000 students on stage over the years KROP has run.
"We had a break for two years, but we've come back with a bang. We've got a spectacular show, 16 schools, 311 students plus our ten backstage students who are our crew," she explained.
"It brings everyone together in a nice and happy, entertaining environment."
The show saw Barellan Central celebrate School of Rock with a performance of "You're in the Band" followed by Beelbangera Public School with a dance performance to a medley of The Script and Imagine Dragons.
Students from Griffith East Public School were excited to participate in this year's show, from the seasoned performers to a few new faces.
Cooper Mesa has been playing the drums for Griffith East, but this is the biggest show he's participated in so far. He said he felt nervous before going on stage, but had developed a foolproof strategy to overcome it.
"I just hit myself in the head with a drumstick," he said.
Charlee, Ivy and Will are a trio from Lake Cargelligo, who travelled over an hour to take part in the show.
"It's a really good experience, it's like a little holiday for us kids," Charlee said.
Ivy added a small downside in that she was looking forward to seeing the other performances but was unable to - but rated it a solid 7 out of 10 despite the setback. Charlee and Will both gave it a ten.
The trio encouraged other students to participate in next year's show, or if not, then to come and watch instead.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
