Several Griffith musicians and performers are gearing up for the Griffith Musician's Ball which will make it's long awaited return on Friday August 19.
Griffith Musicians Club president Michael Pfitzner said preparations were coming along nicely and that the event would exceed expectations.
"It's always a great night," Mr Pfitzner said.
"With COVID putting a damper on things, it would be really good to get out and remember what we used to do. It's a great night's entertainment and a great night out."
Mr Pfitzner said seven acts will be performing on the night, with a mixture of newbies and seasoned vets preparing to take the stage.
One of those acts preparing to make their Muso's Ball debut is home-grown four-piece Nobody Needs Pam.
The rock outfit, which features René Mercuri on vocals, Lucas Kidd on drums, Matthew Spencer on bass and Ben Dartnell on lead guitar, have been performing together for four years.
The quartet will be teaming up with acoustic duo Twice Shy for a style-fusing performance on the night.
"It feels like a privilege," said Ms Mercuri, who has been performing music since she was 19.
"I've been to many of the balls, but when you're a musician and you're watching other bands you think, 'I wish I was up there'."
Despite the excitement, Ms Mercuri admitted she couldn't quite shake the nerves.
"It's nerve-wracking because everyone who is playing is local and they're also talented," she laughed. "But we're very lucky because Griffith does have a lot of talented musicians."
Ms Mercuri said the audience can expect a mix of both alternative and classic rock n' roll. She also stressed that Nobody Needs Pam's performance will have absolutely no 'cheese'.
"The 'cheese' are songs every single band plays and everybody wants to hear," she explained. "We try not to do that just to be a bit different."
Instead of the umpteenth 'Wonderwall' cover, Ms Mercuri said the band's setlist will feature covers by Kings of Leon, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, the White Stripes, Jefferson Airplane and more.
"I can't wait," she said. "It's been a couple of years coming where we've missed out but now we get to perform."
Mr Pfitzner said tickets were selling fast and encouraged anyone interested in attending the ball to not leave their purchases to the last minute.
"It's going to be the best party this side of Sydney," he added.
The 22nd Griffith Musicians Ball will take place Friday August 19 at The Yoogali Club. Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased at the Riverina Documents Centre on Banna Ave.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
