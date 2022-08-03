What would you do if your child, parent, spouse or friend went missing, and you didn't know where they could be? It's a question all too many are confronted with, and there aren't any answers.
It's National Missing Person's Week, and police are encouraging people to remain aware and think about how their own life would change if a loved one disappeared.
In the last year, 53,000 missing person's reports were called in - while some may be teenagers staying out too late or simple cases of getting lost, many are still unfound.
It's for this reason that the AFP's National Missing Persons Coordination Centre is urging Australians to ask what their life would be like without a loved one this National Missing Persons Week.
They have also launched a digital campaign, "Without Them" that challenges Australians to feel the weight of every year that a loved one anxiously awaits news and highlight the 2500 long-term missing.
AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Protective Command Jason Kennedy said that anyone could be affected suddenly.
"Young, old, family members, and loved ones all from a range of cultures have one thing in common - the daily fears, hopes and endless questions they leave behind," Acting Assistant Commissioner Kennedy said.
"NMPW is supported throughout the missing persons sector and within the broader community to bring much needed awareness and hopefully answers for those left behind."
More information and reporting options are available at missingpersons.gov.au or withoutthem.com.au.
