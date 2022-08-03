The Area News

AFP are asking people to consider how life would change with a missing loved one for National Missing Persons Week

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 3 2022
MISSING: Allan Bentley, Darlene Geertsema, Elizabeth Herfort, Josephine Jennings, Li Bing Di, Nathan Brosnan, Paul Baker and Susan Goodwin - just eight of the 2500 long-term missing. PHOTOS: Contributed

What would you do if your child, parent, spouse or friend went missing, and you didn't know where they could be? It's a question all too many are confronted with, and there aren't any answers.

