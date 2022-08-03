The Area News
Subscriber

NSW RFS has announced several changes to its Fire Danger Ratings which will be more localised and scientifically accurate

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW AND IMPROVED: New Fire Danger Ratings will use data from eight different vegetation types to provide a more scientifically accurate assessment of fire danger PHOTO: File

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has announced it will be updating its Fire Danger Ratings to be simpler and more scientifically accurate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.