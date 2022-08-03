The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has announced it will be updating its Fire Danger Ratings to be simpler and more scientifically accurate.
The changes will come into effect from September 1 and will see the previous six-tier ratings system changed to four tiers; moderate, high, extreme, and catastrophic.
The new system was developed using updated science in order to be more accurate and relevant for different communities.
It will also be introduced Australia-wide, allowing for greater consistency regardless of where people are located.
The first level, 'Moderate' asks residents to plan and stay updated. The second level, 'High' indicates a higher fire risk, while the third level 'Extreme' indicates dangerous fire conditions and asks residents to take immediate action.
The final level, 'Catastrophic' indicates the most dangerous conditions for fire and encourages residents to immediately leave bush fire risk areas for their survival.
The new ratings will also use data from eight different types of vegetation, rather than just bush and grass, which allows greater accuracy when assessing a fire danger.
Griffith-based RFS operations officer Deanne Bailey said the new system was designed to benefit the community.
"It engages them and allows them to know what the fire danger ratings are," she said.
Ms Bailey also said previous Fire Danger Rating signs across the state have been removed and will soon be replaced with signs featuring the updated system, in time for dryer months.
"We are more prone to grass fires, which can move very quickly," she explained.
"They can happen quite frequently as we start entering the dryer months, so people need to be aware of what the Fire Danger Rating will be on those days."
More information on the new Fire Danger Ratings can be accessed via the RFS website.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
