The Area News
Subscriber

After two years of absence, the Italian Festival is returning this year - bigger and better

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIVA ITALIA: Nicholas Furore and Patrick Zirilli are bringing out all the bells and whistles for this year's return of the Italian Festival. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Griffith's Italian Festival is lined up for August 27, marking a triumphant return after taking a break for the last two years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.