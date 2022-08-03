Griffith's Italian Festival is lined up for August 27, marking a triumphant return after taking a break for the last two years.
The Italian Festival, a rising star among Griffith's yearly events, began in 2019 but didn't appear in 2020 or 2021 due to concerns around COVID-19 - but the celebration will be back in full force this year with music, wine and entertainment marking the day as a highlight of the calendar.
Patrick Zirilli and Nicholas Furore are organising the event, with a goal to celebrate Griffith's rich Italian heritage and offer some fun for residents.
"We're really excited, especially now that COVID restrictions have eased," Mr Zirilli said.
"We're getting more numbers, we've increased ticket sales. Generally just bigger and better," he added, explaining that the return was hoped to be spectacular with bands like Made in Italy, Siesta Cartel and emcee James Liotta.
Mr Furore added that there was a bit of anxiety around bringing the event back, but that they were mostly excited to have it again.
"There's definitely nerves. Especially since we skipped the last two years, it feels like it's the first year again. Definitely nervous, but excited as well," Mr Furore said.
While there are more tickets available, they're still limited to a maximum of 3000 people, but Mr Zirilli and Mr Furore said they were hoping for around 2500.
In the spirit of generosity, a portion of ticket sales will be going towards Griffith Can Assist, a cancer support charity. In addition to the ticket sales, donation jars will be scattered around the venue along with a raffle.
Finally, the Australian Man Cave Support Group will be setting up in Yellow Tail Park as well to promote healthy masculinity and support.
The Griffith Italian Festival will be at Yellow Tail Park from 12pm on August 27. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. More information is available at griffithitalianfestival.com.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
