Reader beware, you're in for a scare!
While they're not quite as prolific as R.L Stine, the Griffith Riverina Fellowship of Australian Writers are putting together a suitably spooky writing competition this year, just in time for Halloween.
The 'Horror of Horrors' writing competition will be running from August 1 to September 30, asking writers to contribute their scariest poems or short stories.
While the club has run local writing competitions before, club president Emily Fishenden said that they would be taking things up a notch this time around.
"It's just to do something different. We had a lot of success last year with our mental health competition, so we thought this year, why not run an extra competition? Something a bit more fun, and we're opening this one up Australia wide."
Mrs Fishenden said they had seen a lot of interest already from horror writing groups around the country.
"We've got two different categories, we have flash fiction which is up to 1000 words in length - which is for adults and secondary students. We also have poetry up to 48 lines, again in both adult and secondary student."
The competition is being sponsored by Axikem, allowing the club to offer some impressive cash prizes for first, second and third places in both categories.
Winners of the competition will be announced at a fun and frightening Halloween party on October 31.
Mrs Fishenden said that her biggest fear was clowns, but said that she would not be judging so "some clown stuff would be great."
Entries are open to all, although they are limited to one entry per author, per category and any identifying details must not be on the entry itself to ensure blind judging. Entries can be emailed to griffithfaw@gmail.com.
More information is available at the group's facebook page.
