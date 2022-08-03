The Griffith Swans will look to take the momentum from their win last time out into their clash with Wagga Tigers this weekend.
Having put together one of their most complete games against Turvey Park two weeks ago, which saw them pick up their first win over a top-five side since 2019, they will be looking to replicate it when they take to Exies Oval on Saturday afternoon.
If the Swans were to pick up the four points this weekend, that would move them level with the Tigers on 16 points and mean the Swans have bested their number of wins from last season with two rounds to follow against Coolamon and then finishing at home against Narrandera.
It is building as a must-win game for the reserve grade side, who are sitting in fifth with the Tigers breathing down their neck with the Swans looking to rebound from their loss to the Bulldogs.
The under 17.5s will want to pick up their first win in four weeks as they look to maintain a position in the top three.
