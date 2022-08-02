The Area News

Seven Griffith runners represent at NSWPSSA and NSWCHSSA Cross Country Championship

By Liam Warren
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith was well represented at the recent NSWPSSA (NSW Public School Sporting Association), and NSWCHSSA (NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association) Cross Country Championships held last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.