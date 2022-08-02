Griffith was well represented at the recent NSWPSSA (NSW Public School Sporting Association), and NSWCHSSA (NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association) Cross Country Championships held last month.
There were seven kids representing the town, and the Riverina as a whole across the two levels, both held at Eastern Creek.
In the NSWPSSA saw, four kids represent the Riverina and BISSA teams.
Griffith East's Nate Mingay finished in a strong 38th position out of 70 runners with a time of 12:20.6 in the 3km run for 11-year-old boys, while Griffith Public School's Matisse Berry came home 48th out of 76 with a time of 13:32.0 in the 3km run for 11-year-old girls.
Griffith North's Milly Aitken had a strong performance to finish 48th out of 76 in the 12/13 year old girls 3km run with a time of 13.38.0, while St Mary's Yoogali's William Johnstone rounded out the primary school runners to come home 28th out of 43 in the Primary multiclass with a time of 13:44.0.
Meanwhile, there were three talented runners representing at the high school level.
Representing Marian Catholic College, Mary Dal Broi put together an amazing run to finish 40th of 206 runners in the 12/13-year-old girls finishing the 3km run with a time of 12:31.0.
It was a tight contest between Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Ella Gaske and Reese Vidler in the 14/15-year-old girls' 4km run.
Vidler finished in 184th with a time of 21:34.6, just ahead of Gaske, who came home in 198th with a time of 22:47.0 out of 209 runners.
