Barellan District Netball Association held their presentation night recently at the Yanco Ex-Servicesmens Club to celebrate another successful year.
Players and parents all come together to enjoy an evening together and congratulate all the award winners.
Under 12s
Most Determined: Tess Jamieson, Rising Star: Samantha Kerr and Ella Richens, MVP: Elsie Pendergast
Under 13s
Most Determined: Sophie Webb, Rising Star: Ellie Mathews, MVP: Evie Henley
Under 14s
Most Determined: Millie Rowston, Rising Star: Summer Griffiths, MVP: Ella Thomas
Under 15s
Most Determined: Summer Carlon, Rising Star: Sophie Male, MVP: Georgia McCormack
Under 17s
Most Determined: Jasmin Gilmour, Rising Star: Tess Henley, MVP: Zoe Hutchison
BDNA say goodbye to their five top age under 17s in Marnie Grintell, Abbey Fedrigo, Rio Weidemann, Jasmin Gilmour and Tess Henley.
Special mention to Marnie Grintell who has represented BDNA for eight year, playing since she was 10 years old.
BDNA now turn their attention to next season with trial dates announced.
Friday, September 9 will be the trials for the under 14s and 15s at 5.30pm with the under 17s at 6.30pm.
Trials for the under 11s and 12s will be held on Friday, September 16, at 5.30pm with the under 13s at 6.30pm.
For all information contact Carolyn Burgess on 0466 555 820.
