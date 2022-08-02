Lily-Belle Misiloi has continued her strong season to help the Black and Whites stay at the top of the ladder following their trip to Hay.
Misiloi scored three tries for the Panthers to see her reach the 30-mark for the season, 13 tries ahead of Hay's Luci Lugsdin, who is sitting second on 17 tries.
Advertisement
Ash Penrith scored a double, with Bree Coelli, Moerai Makonia, Leilah-Jane Little and Nancy Tale rounding out the scoring for the Black and Whites as they came away with a 44-0 victory over the Magpies.
The win has them now the favourites to take out the minor premiership with a massive 177 points differential lead of Leeton, who are level on 28 points.
RELATED
The Greens maintained their position with 38-0 DPC Roosters in Coleambally.
Elli Gill and Jamie Taylor both scored doubles for the Greens, with Kate Cooper among the other try scorers as the Leeton side continued their strong season.
It was a weekend for the away sides to come away with the points, and the trend continued when West Wyalong made the trip to Yanco Sportsground.
Kady Amarant had a day out, scoring the first three tries for the Mallee Chicks to get them off to a strong start before doubles to Charlee Jones and one to Caitlin Kelly helped the West Wyalong side come away with a 40-0 victory.
In the final game of the round, Yenda was able to book their place in finals after a victory over TLU Sharks.
Abbey Brill got the scoring underway, with Tangi Matenga and Dylan Javens rounding out the try scorers for the Blueheelers in a 22-16 win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.