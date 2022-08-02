Amelia Lolotonga has helped the Griffith Blacks head to the top of the SIRU Women's X ladder.
The Blacketts headed to Wagga to take on City over the weekend and moved three points clear at the top of the standings with a 22-10 victory.
Advertisement
Lolotonga scored 20 of the Blacks' points as she got over for four tries and help her side maintain their five-game undefeated streak.
RELATED
The Blacks will have to hope results go their way with CSU having two games, while the Blacks will round out the regular season this weekend with a trip to take on Ag College before having yet another bye before heading into finals.
Heading into this weekend, the Blacks will want to exact revenge from their defeat earlier in the season to Aggies, which was the last time the side lost.
A win this weekend will help to ensure that the Blacketts are able to get a second chance in the final series, where they will either play CSU or Waratahs in the major semi-final.
The clash with Aggies will kick off at 2.20pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.