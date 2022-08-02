The long-awaited orthopaedic surgeons could lead to big changes for sport, as injured athletes no longer have to travel all the way to Wagga for treatment.
Previously, if players broke or fractured a bone, treatment just wasn't available in Griffith leading to a two-hour journey to Wagga - all while nursing their wounds.
Dom Schirripa, president of the Griffith District Football Association, said that the introduction of local orthopaedic surgeons could change a lot.
"Should make a big difference hopefully. If you need knee surgery, it'll be done quicker and save you the hassle and stress of getting to Wagga," he explained.
Mr Schirripa was taken out with a snapped achilles tendon a few years ago, and had to be driven to Wagga the next day for treatment.
"It's a big inconvenience when you've got a major injury," he said, but aded that he was lucky to have family nearby who could drive him.
Anyone without close friends or family could end up having to take an ambulance to Wagga, a tall order in a time when wait times for ambulances in emergencies are already ticking up.
He explained that it was hard to say how much of a difference local surgeons would make.
"We had a year that we had 3 or 4 broken legs in one season, then you'll go times without any. It's not super often but it's pretty traumatic when it happens."
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has denied rumours that the orthopaedic surgeons will be 'locums', confirming that they will be in the town and working in Griffith Base Hospital on a permanent basis.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
