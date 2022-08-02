While artists and creatives might be able to swing a brush or sing a tune like nobody else, some spend so long on honing their craft that they lose out on business skills to monetise their chosen medium.
Regional Arts NSW is hoping to change that though, bringing a series of workshops on monetisation and business skills through new program 'Click.'
Click promises to deliver a series of seminars on mixing art and business, like paint on a palette. The sessions will cover things like understanding copyright laws, cultivating an online presence, correctly valuing your work and funding options in the arts - all crucial skills for up-and-coming artists.
The sessions are being run every Monday evening from 5.30 to 7pm, through online interactive webinars. Eager studiers can book for a single month or for a discounted price, book ahead for all sessions.
Camille Whitehead, Projects and Communications Officer from Western Riverina Arts encouraged artists to sign up.
"Artists at the beginning of their career may be focused more on the hands on side of creating art and developing their techniques, however if they are seeking to work at a professional level in the arts and creative industries, then there is a world of business to understand just like in any other industry," she explained.
"Western Riverina Arts is strongly encouraging people to take advantage of this fantastic online professional development opportunity!"
The sessions are being taught by regional NSW artists and businesspeople, from CEO of Regional Arts NSW Dr Tracy Callinan to Monica Davidson, director of Creative Plus Business.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
