Miscommunication and bureaucracy led to some controversy, but a planned kangaroo-proof fence will go around the track at Dalton Park despite arguments from neighbours.
Kangaroos have plagued Dalton Park for years, persisting despite efforts up to and including a cull - presenting significant dangers to horses and riders who use the racetrack at the park for competition or fun.
Fed up with the kangaroos and backed by Racing NSW, the Griffith Jockey Club put in an application for an exclusion fence circling the park which received two objections but was approved by Griffith City Council.
President of the Griffith Jockey Club Bernie Connolly explained that they had attempted to circle the entire park.
"The kangaroos, they're increasing in numbers - they've been a real threat to safety ... We went through a process with the council, wanted to put one around the entire boundary but that's not possible - you'd have to clear trees on a crown reserve so we've put a fence around the track itself."
While objections and concerns were raised recently, Mr Connolly said that all had been notified beforehand and had a chance to make concerns known.
"Everyone was informed before the approval. A lot of the people are coming out now objecting to it but didn't object when they were informed in the DA process."
You should have had this meeting back in October- Julie Groat
Julie Groat, from the Griffith and Leeton Riding for Disabled Association lodged one of the original objections to the application and said it had been unclear what an 'exclusion fence' entails.
"We understand that there is a huge issue with kangaroos, there has always been and I understand why they wanted to do something about it ... The fence starts going up, and now people are up in arms because it's going to be an eyesore but they never realised what it was, they just thought that a fence is a good idea."
"You should have had this meeting back in October, you should have explained exactly what an exclusion fence was and decide from there," she added.
After receiving the objections and ire from neighbouring properties, Member for Murray Helen Dalton did what she does best - organised a forum with council staff, objectors and the Jockey Club.
Council concluded that the fence would be going up as planned,
From the meeting, a committee was formed to ensure similar miscommunications and arguments don't break out.
Mr Connolly explained that the committee - made up of all involved - would be addressing other ways to improve Dalton Park such as installing a disabled toilet, a notable oversight in the current facility.
For now however, the exclusion fence will be going ahead around the racetrack as written in the development application.
Griffith City Council was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for deadline.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
