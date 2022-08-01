The Area News
An exclusion fence will circle the racetrack despite objections from neighbours

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 8:00am
FORUM: Member for Murray Helen Dalton convened a meeting at the park to discuss the fence. PHOTO: Contributed

Miscommunication and bureaucracy led to some controversy, but a planned kangaroo-proof fence will go around the track at Dalton Park despite arguments from neighbours.

