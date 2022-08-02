The Area News
Griffith Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool and Owen Toyota teamed up for a special presentation for students as part of National Tree Day

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
August 2 2022 - 4:00am
FOR THE KIDS: Owen Toyota donated various native trees and shrubs to be planted in the Griffith Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool's yard. PHOTO: Contributed

Students at the Griffith Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool were treated to a day of learning about the importance of trees last Thursday July 28 for National Tree Day.

