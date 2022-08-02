Students at the Griffith Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool were treated to a day of learning about the importance of trees last Thursday July 28 for National Tree Day.
The event was a joint effort by the preschool and Owen Toyota, and featured a visit from Owen Toyota representative Sarah Taylor who spoke to the students about National Tree Day and why trees were so important for the environment and its ecosystems.
Advertisement
Ms Taylor also spoke to students about the various ways trees were used to create tools, utensils and shelter for their Wiradjuri ancestors. The kids were then shown a wooden coolamon which was commonly used as a carrying instrument.
A selection of native shrubs and trees were also donated to the preschool by Owen Toyota, which will be planted in the preschool's yard. Colourful gardening gloves and hats were also donated to the students.
Griffith Wiradjuri Aboriginal Preschool educator Aunty Rebecca Garner said she was inspired to organise the day following the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
"We wanted to add it to the children's program of calendar events, get more involved with community events and have those connections again," Aunty Garner said.
"They came in and did a fabulous talk on the connection of trees and what we use trees for.
"The environment is a very important part of Aboriginal culture. The students might just look at a tree and not know what we use it for or what it does for the environment. To embed that in them now is a start for the future."
Aunty Garner said she hoped the National Tree Day events will become a regular part of the preschool's calendar.
"We try to get as involved as we can to expose the children to different learning experiences," she said. "This is the first year we've done this, and it will continue."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.