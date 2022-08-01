Griffith has a new national representative who will don the green and gold on the international stage.
Pearson Kasawaya has been selected alongside 22 of the country's finest emerging young footballers to represent Australia at the AFF U16 Youth Championship in Indonesia.
Advertisement
Australia has been drawn alongside Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia in the 12-team tournament getting underway this week.
The selection of the final squad for this tournament follows a week-long Joeys (Australia U17) camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in mid-July, a National U16 identification Camp held in Townsville during April and an ongoing assessment in collaboration with technical staff.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament will be the Joeys' first international activity since 2019.
RELATED
Australia will get their campaign underway on Tuesday with a clash against Myanmar and will need to finish first in Group C, or as the best overall runner-up in the three pools, to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.
The Joeys has won the AFF U-16 Youth Championship twice in the past, claiming the crown in 2008 and 2016. The green and gold also finished second in 2012, and third in 2013, 2015, and 2017.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.