The Area News
Subscriber

Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding a man's death after an incident on Yambil Street

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strike Force formed following Griffith man's death

An incident that escalated to violence in June may have resulted in an elderly man's death after he was pushed to the ground.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.