Strike Force formed following Griffith man's death

An incident that escalated to violence in June may have resulted in an elderly man's death after he was pushed to the ground.
A 79-year-old Griffith man died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a conflict and being transferred to hospital.
Now that the man has died, police are appealing to the public for information surrounding that incident that took place on June 13 at around 8.30am. Police were told that the 79-year old became involved in a fight with another man before he was allegedly pushed to the ground.
Paramedics treated him on the scene and he was taken to Griffith Base Hospital for treatment, before being transferred to Wagga Wagga the next day. He remained there until he died on July 25.
It's not yet known whether injuries sustained in the altercation resulted in his death, however police have established Strike Force Toxteth as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fight and the man's death.
The other man involved has been identified and has been co-operating with police.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident on Yambil Street or knows anything about the events prior to or after the altercation to contact investigators.
Any witnesses, nearby businesses with CCTV, or motorists with dash-cam vision of the incident are urged to contact Griffith Police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
