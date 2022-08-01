The Area News
Author Felice Arena will bring his vivid imagination to Griffith City Library for three days of school visits as part of Book Week 2022

August 1 2022 - 7:00am
COUNTRY AT HEART: Award-winning author Felice Arena wants to inspire Griffith school kids to embrace their creativity. PHOTO: Contributed

From a young gun footy player named Specky Magee to a fearless young French boy named Frederic, Aussie children's author Felice Arena has been dazzling his readers with vivid characters and storytelling for decades.

