Country rock musician Benn Gunn will be bringing his quintessentially dinky di 'Great Australian Show' to the Griffith Exies Club on Saturday August 13 to help raise funds for the Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti.
The Great Australian Show is part of the singer-songwriter's goal of raising funds for 100 charities across Australia, while also celebrating all things Aussie culture.
"We're the kind of people that don't take ourselves too seriously, and love to get together and have a great time," Mr Gunn said.
"Country music is about telling the story and the history of your culture."
Having grown up near Dubbo, Mr Gunn said he became interested in music at a young age and was equally drawn to Aussie rock music like Cold Chisel as he was homegrown country artists like Slim Dusty and John Williamson.
"I always had some strong country rock roots from the start," he said.
"I picked up the guitar around 15. I'm actually left-handed but there were no left-handed guitars around so I ended up having to teach myself on a right-handed guitar."
Mr Gunn said country music's way with lyrics and the stories is what inspired him to start writing music.
"When it's a good tune and it's got good lyrics or something you can relate to, then that takes it to a whole different level," he said.
Mr Gunn said the idea for the Great Australian Show came when he and his friend realised the songs and jokes he'd be incorporating into his act for the past five years all followed a similar theme.
"It dawned on us that this was what we've been writing for, this particular show," he said. "Every song has that strong message of Australian culture and celebrating it."
Mr Gunn said he wanted the show to do more than just celebrate what being Australian was about though.
"The pandemic and lockdowns certainly affected me as a professional musician, but it also affected regional communities in a big way," he said, citing lack of tourism as a major disruptor.
"The show is for them to remember what it is to get together as a community."
While he has played at the Griffith Exies Club before, and has also become a regular performer at the nearby Hay B&S, Mr Gunn said he was particularly excited for this upcoming Griffith performance.
"As far as everyone getting behind the show, Griffith's been great," he said.
"It's going to be a fun night of rocking Aussie music, jokes and getting together with your mates over a beer or two."
Benn Gunn will perform his Great Australian Show at the Griffith Exies Club on Saturday August 13.
Tickets are available at the Exies or online via Oztix.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
