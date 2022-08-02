The Area News
Country rock musician Benn Gunn will be celebrating all things Aussie culture and giving back to the community as he prepares to bring his Great Australian Show to the Griffith Exies Club

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 2 2022
FOR THE CULTURE: Benn Gunn says his show celebrates all things Australian culture while also supporting charities and communities affected by the pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed

Country rock musician Benn Gunn will be bringing his quintessentially dinky di 'Great Australian Show' to the Griffith Exies Club on Saturday August 13 to help raise funds for the Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti.

