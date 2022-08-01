The sun was shinning down on the courts of Jubilee Oval much to the delight of the netballers of the Griffith Netball Association.
The Area News was there to capture just a taste of the action during the 12pm on Saturday afternoon.
In the 12/13s division the Coro Firebirds were able to maintain their spot at the top of the standings with a narrow 24-22 victory over the Super Wash Stars.
Wade Transport were able to stay within striking distance of the top two sides with a commanding 34-8 victory over AT Welding Services.
In the 8/9s division it was a tight affair with the Netstars claiming their fourth win of the season with a one goal victory over the Dal Broi Diamonds.
Their is just four rounds remaining in the regular season before finals get underway in the competitive age groups.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
