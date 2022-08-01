One of Griffith's favourite open mic events, Grass Roots returned for another year to showcase the very best music talent the region has to offer.
The Griffith Regional Theatre event, now in its fourth year, featured ten acts under the age of 30 vying for one of three prizes.
The performances ranged from hip hop, to adult contemporary ballads, to traditional Irish folk singing.
While some displayed their musical chops with covers of old favourites, others chose to perform original songs, a choice which was encouraged by the event organisers.
The event's end saw contemporary soul and R&B trio Fates Babies win a spot performing at the upcoming A Day in the Orchard festival in October.
The trio of high school friends John Samuelu-Kirby, Timote Liu and Jaylan Tia said they've been performing music together since they were children.
They also said they were already looking forward to their performance at A Day in the Orchard.
"It would be a great opportunity for us to expand," Tia said.
Singer and instrumentalist duo Giorgia De Paoli and Alex Pietroboni claimed the Judge's Choice prize and will now have the opportunity to attend a workshop hosted by percussionist Niki Johnson and guitarist Hilary Geddes.
Despite being good family friends, the duo said they'd only been rehearsing for a week prior to their performance.
"We pulled it together in a week so we're pretty happy with that," De Paoli said.
"We didn't go into it wanting to win or wanting anything from it other than to prove to ourselves that we could do it."
The final Recording Package at CAD Factory prize was awarded to singer-songwriter J.RVU who treated the Griffith audience to an original tune and a rousing cover of Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy".
"I'm a bit shook," he said. "When they called my name out I was like 'How did that even happen?' I'm still processing it."
The singer and guitarist said he now planned to take his music journey to the next level.
"I'm hoping to get my music out there and get people listening," he said. "I've been working on it for so long now that I'm ready. I'm ready to put everything I've got out there."
Event co-founder and organiser Ben Ceccato said he was happy with how event played out. He also said there were bigger plans for Grass Roots next year.
"We're looking to expand this into the Grass Roots festival," he said. "The event's growing. Last year we had seven acts, this year we had ten acts."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
