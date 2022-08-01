The Area News
Subscriber

Ten music acts returned to the stage and wowed the Griffith audience as the Grass Roots open mic competition returned for another year

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP AND COMING: J.RVU was one of ten young music acts who took to the stage for the 2022 Grass Roots open mic. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

One of Griffith's favourite open mic events, Grass Roots returned for another year to showcase the very best music talent the region has to offer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.